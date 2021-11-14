fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER

AfDB Urges ECOWAS Countries To Improve Health Sector Funding

November 14, 20210175
Virtual 2020 International Forum on African Leadership

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has called for improved investment in healthcare by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Akinwumi Adesina, President of AfDB, made the call on Friday at the 22nd ordinary session of the assembly of ECOWAS Health Ministers.

Adesina, represented by Beth Dunford, Vice-President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development at the AfDB said healthcare must be tailored to meet the needs of the populace.

He called for investments in health infrastructure from the private sector, development finance institutions and diaspora groups.

READ ALSO: 67m Nigerians Captured In NIMC Database, Says Pantami

“The portfolio will include investment projects, results-based financing, risk-sharing instruments to leverage private sector resources, debt and equity investments in private companies and promotion of innovative sources of finance, such as diaspora funds,” he said.

“Filling the financing gap for health infrastructure will require mobilising finances from the private sector, development finance institutions and diaspora groups.

“Across Africa, only 10 to 20 per cent of investment in health service delivery infrastructure is mobilised by the private sector, due largely to high levels of investment risk.

“The limited coverage of health insurance and the dominance of out-of-pocket expenditure in health financing also make it more difficult for investors to secure a financial return.

“As a result, private sector investments in health infrastructure have been concentrated in brownfield investment to expand existing hospitals.”

About Author

AfDB Urges ECOWAS Countries To Improve Health Sector Funding
BWN
This is BizWatchNigeria. Nigeria's first online business Newspaper.

Related Articles

COVERENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSEVENTS
February 13, 20170654

Grammy 2017 Winners, Adele, Beyoncé Get Emotional

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The 59th annual Grammy Awards was held Sunday February 12th in California, giving us another year of some incredible performances, some controversial moment
Read More
May 31, 20130152

Only 21% of Nigerians Have Access to Health Insurance – Poll

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Research results have shown that most Nigerians do not have access to health insurance. A survey conducted by NOI Polls Limited, Nigeria’s leading Opinion P
Read More
May 2, 20162205

Equities Trading Rev Up on Last Trading Day of April As NSE Index Gains 0.42%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, closed the last trading week in April in the Green Zone as it gained 0.42% on Friday, April 29, to c
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.