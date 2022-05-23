fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BizWomanCOVERNEWSLETTERSME Biz

AfDB To Lend $500m To Women Enterpreneurs In 2022 – Adesina

May 23, 2022082
AfDB

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said the Bank would loan $500 million to women business owners this year.

He added that the Bank also paid $483 million to financial institutions to lend to women’s businesses in 2021.

In a statement he posted on his verified Twitter handle, @akin_adesina, Adesina added that with the support of French President Mr. Emmanuel Macron and the G-7, the AfDB’s Affirmative Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) was raising $5 billion for women businesses.

Adesina’s remarks came as the Bank commences its Annual Meetings for 2022.

He said the board had approved a crisis response facility of up to $10 billion based on rigorous risk assessments when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, adding that it launched a $3 billion COVID-19 social bond on the global capital markets, the highest ever US dollar-denominated social bond in world history.

He said, “Our rapid COVID-19 response facility helped towards stabilising African economies. It trained 130,000 health workers. It provided social protection for about 30 million vulnerable households. It provided advisory support for 300,000 small and medium sized businesses.”

He stated that to tackle the food crisis arising from the Russian-Ukraine crisis, the AfDB board last week approved a $1.5 billion African Emergency Food Production Facility to support 20 million farmers to produce 38 million metric tons of food.

He also said in a bid to help Africa adapt to climate change, the Bank is partnering globally with the Global Center on Adaptation and with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to mobilize $25 billion in support of Africa.

 Adesina said, “Global Finance ranked the African Development Bank as the Best multilateral financial institution globally in 2021. The African Development Fund was ranked by CGD as second best globally, ahead of all 28 concessional financing institutions in developed countries.

“We are an AAA-rated financial institution, the only one in Africa. We have consistently maintained our stellar AAA credit ratings by all major global credit rating agencies, who consistently praise our excellent risk management at the Bank.

“We have an excellent and robust management and governance system. We deliver great value for our clients in Africa. Over the past six years, through our High five programmes, our work has impacted on 335 million people. We deliver great value.”

The AfDB president also tweeted that an independently conducted survey by a global HR firm found 85 percent of staff are happy with the Bank, an exceptionally high level for any institution globally, adding that despite COVID-19 and the challenges of working from home, 97 percent of staff were pleased wit provided by the Bank.

He said, “IT services support Our achievements, exceptional management, good governance systems, and delivery of the Bank cannot be denied or misrepresented based on externally fabricated lies, distortions, misinformation, and deliberately orchestrated campaign of calumny to attempt to tarnish our image.

“We will tell our story. We will not be defined by mischief makers, lies, and biases. We are proudly African. We will continue to make Africa proud as Africa’s only AAA financial institution rated.

“As we start the Bank’s Annual Meetings for 2022, I wish to commend the Board of Governors, Board of Directors, Management, and all the hard-working staff of the Bank for their relentless work.

“I thank all our 81 shareholder countries for their incredible confidence and support.”

ARIAN Pledges To Promote Insurance In Sports
Related tags :

About Author

AfDB To Lend $500m To Women Enterpreneurs In 2022 – Adesina
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 19, 20160302

DMO Raises N219.58billion Bonds With Higer Yields

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The Debt Management Office, DMO, said the federal government on Thursday, August 18 raised a staggering N219.58 billion in local currency denominated
Read More
Lucas Moura NEWSLETTERSPORTSVIDEOS
May 9, 20190441

Lucas Moura Destroys Ajax to Qualify Tottenham for UEFA Champions League Final

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Rejected by Paris Saint-Germain after the world-record signing of Neymar, Brazilian Lucas Moura single-handedly propelled Tottenham to first UEFA Champions
Read More
BREAKING: Court Asks INEC To Allow Emefiele To Contest Presidency BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 18, 20190381

CBN Governor Pledges Commitment to Cheap Financing for Production of Priority Goods

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday said that the provision of cheap financing to boost local production of pr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.