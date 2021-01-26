fbpx
AfDB To Fund Africa’s Climate Finance With $12.5 billion

January 26, 2021019
The African Development Bank (AfDB) on Monday announced that it will fund climate finance in Africa with an additional sum of $12.5 billion.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the AfDB, disclosed this at the online International Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS) 2021 on Monday. The summit aims to define the path for a decade of climate investment and transformation in the 2030s.

Adesina added that the bank would increase its climate financing by 400%, rising from 38% of its total financing in 2019, stating that Africa needed collective actions to take the climate fight seriously and adapt to ecological changes.

“We expect to reach 40 per cent in climate finance this year.

READ ALSO: Olam Emerges 2020 Employer Of Choice in Africa As Certified By Top Employers Institute

“To do more for Africa, we are building strategic partnerships,” he said.

“The AfDB and the GCA-Africa have launched the ‘Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program’ to mobilise 25 billion dollars in new climate finance for Africa—and to scale up innovative and transformative actions on climate adaptation across Africa,” he added.

