AfDB Reschedules 2021 Africa Investment Forum Indefinitely Over Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns

November 30, 2021079
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced the postponement the 2021 Africa Investment Forum indefinitely due to the rising global travel restrictions over the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The forum was initially scheduled to hold between December 1 – 3, 2021, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The AfDB’s director, communication and external relations department, Solomon Mugera, announced the development via a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the suspension came after consultations with the government of Côte d’Ivoire and the board of directors of the African Development Bank Group.

Pfizer Gathers Experts In Nigeria To Mark World Antimicrobial Awareness Week

“The Africa Investment Forum is the premier investment marketplace for Africa. Several billion dollars of investment projects were scheduled for investment board rooms with project sponsors and investors at this edition of the Africa Investment Forum.

“Unfortunately, with rising global travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant, and heightened concerns for health and safety, it is necessary, regrettably, to postpone the event.

“The health and safety of everyone come first,” the statement quoted Akinwumi Adesina, AfDB president, as saying.

“The African Development Bank Group and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire wish to thank previously expected participants and delegations and look forward to hosting the event at a future date.

“We sincerely regret all inconveniences to our esteemed and expected heads of state and government, participants, project sponsors, investors, and government delegations.”

“We would like to thank all participants, investors, and project sponsors for the excellent preparatory work they have done.”

The statement added that the African Development Bank Group and the Africa Investment Forum partners are indebted to President Alassane Ouattara and the government of Côte d’Ivoire for their exceptional and gracious support.

AfDB Reschedules 2021 Africa Investment Forum Indefinitely Over Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

