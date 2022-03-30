fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCENEWSNEWSLETTER

AfDB President Commences Three-Day Visit To The United Arab Emirates

March 30, 2022095
African Development Bank's SEFA To Provide $1m In Support Of Botswana's Energy Transition

African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, President Dr Akinwumi Adesina has arrived in Dubai at the start of a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The Bank Group chief is expected to meet with His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates.

Adesina will also have bilateral meetings with other senior members of government and heads of parastatal companies. They include discussions with the Minister of State for International Cooperation, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy—who is also Managing Director of Expo 2020 Dubai—and the Minister of State for African Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

Much of the visit’s focus will be on strengthening ties and building closer collaboration between the African Development Bank and the United Arab Emirates.

“We are keen to see the United Arab Emirates become a valued partner and a significant investor in Africa,” said Adesina, adding: “There is a lot that the African Development Bank and the UAE can do together.”

Given the African Development Bank’s strong push on financing infrastructure on the continent—among its other equally important priority areas—Adesina will meet with the Dubai Ports World CEO, His Excellency Sultan Bin Sulayem. Dubai Ports World is the biggest port operator, operating in 78 marine and inland terminals in more than 60 countries. The African Development Bank has been active in financing port infrastructure projects in Africa.

Renewable energy is expected to be a potential area of joint investment interest. The United Arab Emirates has made significant advances in green growth and renewable energy.

The Bank is a major co-financer of the Desert to Power initiative in Africa’s Sahel—a project that will connect 250 million people to electricity, drawing on the region’s abundant solar resources.

The African Development Bank Group head will also visit the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

With Expo 2020 Dubai concluding this week and drawing visitors from around the world, Adesina will tour the expo and visit the pavilions of the United Arab Emirates, the African Union, and Nigeria.

President Buhari Vows To Improve Tax Revenue
Related tags :

About Author

AfDB President Commences Three-Day Visit To The United Arab Emirates
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 2, 20140306

Imoke Explains Decision To Float N40bn Bond

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Cross River State Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke has explained why his administration is embarking on floating  a N40 billion bond. Speaking through his
Read More
Cholera Rages In Benue, Govt. Warns Against Use Of Contaminated Water [ MAIN ]MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS
January 14, 20210527

Cholera Rages In Benue, Govt. Warns Against Use Of Contaminated Water

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Benue State Government has urged residents of the state to be wary of using contaminated water following a cholera outbreak in two local government area
Read More
September 30, 20130238

NNPC: Over 11 Million Barrels of Crude Oil Lost in 3 Years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has recorded a huge loss of 11,753,217 million barrels (mb) of crude oil to activities of illegal crude theft and oil bunkering within the last thre
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.