AfDB, IFAD, Others Partner On Modernisation Of Food Production

April 30, 2021

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has formed an alliance with other international organisations to improve food production on the continent through technology and innovation.

Other organisations who are part of the deal include International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA), and the CGIAR System Organisation.

The partners are working closely with African leaders to address rising hunger in the continent and shore up adequate financing to transform and modernize Africa’s food production.

During a two-day high-level dialogue, participants identified ways to expand agriculture-focused activities, financing, and partnerships to promote Africa’s agricultural transformation.

According to them, climate change, rising fragility and conflict, and locust invasions in East and Southern Africa are taking a toll on the continent.

They noted that finding solutions would require strong backing from governments, development partners, and the private sector.

The dialogue was an opportunity to share achievements and lessons from across the African continent and accelerate agricultural transformation.

Across the continent, they stated that hunger poses an even greater risk than Covid-19 as the number of people living with hunger increased from 214 million to 246 million between 2015 and 2020.

According to the participants, agricultural and agro-business-related activities can provide employment opportunities for millions of young Africans, who account for 70 percent of the population.

“Getting new and appropriate technologies into the hands of African farmers is a key part of addressing Africa’s agriculture and food security needs. Unless we show strong collective resolve and turn ambition into reality, we will be confronted with enormous food shortages on the continent,” African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said.

“Rapid population growth, urbanization, and ongoing climate change will make this certain. The consequences of not acting would be devastating.”

“Africa has the potential to feed itself and feed the world,” said IFAD President, Gilbert F. Houngbo.

“If we commit today to increase investments in modernizing agriculture, providing skills, finance, and better access to food value chains, agriculture has the potential to become a thriving and successful sector that creates jobs and provides livelihoods for small-scale farmers and rural populations – in particular, for millions of young Africans joining the job market.”