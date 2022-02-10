fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BizWomanCOVERNEWSLETTER

AFDB Earmarks $500m Incentives For Women-Owned Businesses

February 10, 20220135
African Development Bank's SEFA To Provide $1m In Support Of Botswana's Energy Transition

The President, African Development Bank (AFDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has disclosed that the bank budgeted $500 million to be disbursed as incentives to support businesses owned by women across the continent in 2022.

This was contained in a speech delivered at the opening of the 35th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Adesina said that $500 million incentives were to support women as part of measures to ensure thriving women-owned businesses across the continent.

According to him, over $425 million was disbursed in 2021 to banks for lending to women businesses.

“Your Excellencies, to unleash the business potential of women, the Bank’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women (AFAWA) in Africa is mobilizing $5 billion for women’s businesses.

“AFAWA is now working at scale. Over $425 million was disbursed in 2021 to banks for lending to women businesses. This year, we will disburse $500 million for women’s businesses. Our vision is clear: When women win, Africa wins!,” Adesina told his audience.


On youths, Adesina, who was Nigeria’s former minister of agriculture, noted that AfDB was currently exploring with countries of interest to establish Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Banks in boosting financial support for the younger generation.

He said, “Your Excellencies, we must build a better future for our youth. It is time to create youth-based wealth all across Africa.

“To boost financial support for the businesses of our youth, the African Development Bank Group is exploring with countries the establishment of Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Banks. They will be first-rate financial institutions run by the youth for the youth.”

Fuel Scarcity: Motorists Increase Transport Fare In Lagos
Related tags :

About Author

AFDB Earmarks $500m Incentives For Women-Owned Businesses
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Delta state Power generation NEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
November 18, 20160297

Power Sector to Get $600million Boost From German-Nigerian Consortium

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The German firm, LTI RE Energy and consortium of renewable firms, NIGUS, has unveiled plan to invest as much as $600 million to generate power from s
Read More
Mustafa Chike-Obi BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
July 6, 20200489

Mustafa Chike-Obi Appointed Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram This comes after the retirement of Ernest Ebi who has completed his tenure in line with the bank’s internal governance policy. In a statement sent to TheCab
Read More
Trump INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
September 11, 20190359

Trump Fires National Security Adviser John Bolton

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram US President Donald Trump has announced he fired his hard-line national security adviser, John Bolton, saying he disagreed “strongly” with him.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.