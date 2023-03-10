AfDB Debars Ogon-Asu Company Ltd, Mr. William Tuku Ogon For 15 months For Fraudulent Practices

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB), on 9 March 2023, announces a 15-month debarment of Ogon-Asu Company Ltd. and its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. William Tuku Ogon, with effect from 24 February 2023. Ogon-Asu Company Ltd. is a construction company registered in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Ogon-Asu Company Ltd. engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the Provision of Equipment and Construction of Axle Load Scales/Weigh Stations along Enugu-Abakaliki-Mbok (Ogoja Junction) – Ikom-Mfum Road in Nigeria, a component of the Transport Facilitation Programme for the Bamenda-Mamfe-Ekok/Mfum-Abakaliki-Enugu Road Corridor in Cameroon and Nigeria.

The investigation further established that Mr. William Tuku Ogon engaged in an obstructive practice during the investigation.

The Transport Facilitation Programme for the Bamenda-Mamfe-Ekok/Mfum-Abakaliki-Enugu Road Corridor is expected to increase trade and strengthen cooperation between countries of the Central African States and those of the Economic Community of West African States in general, and between Cameroon and Nigeria, in particular.

During the debarment period, Ogon-Asu Company Ltd., its affiliates and Mr. William Tuku Ogon, will be ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed operations and activities.

At the expiration of the debarment period, Ogon-Asu Company Ltd., its affiliates and Mr. William Tuku Ogon will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed operations and activities after they implement an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.