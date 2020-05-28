AfDB Board Denies Asking Akinwumi Adesina to Resign

Niale Kaba, chairperson of the board of governors at the African Development Bank (AfDB), has denied reports that Akinwumi Adesina, president of the bank has been asked to resign.

In a statement seen by TheCable on Thursday, Kaba said the board has not reached a decision on a request by the US to carry out an independent investigation into allegations of favouritism against Adesina.

“On Tuesday, May 26, the office of the board of governors of the African Development Bank Group held a meeting to examine the matter arising from a complaint from the board of directors of the bank, and about that which I received from some shareholders expressing different points of view,” she said in the statement.

“The office which I chair wishes to reassure the public that it has taken up the matter and is treating it with the greatest rigour and with all the seriousness that it deserves.

"However, the office informs the public that no decision has been made as falsely conveyed in some publications,"

“Everyone must allow the Office to do its work and let the process of examining this case to take its course. The opinion of all the governors will be sought for its successful outcome.”

Bloomberg, had reported on Wednesday, that the board has agreed to an independent investigation in line with demands from Steven Mnuchin, the US treasury secretary.

In a letter addressed to Kaba, Munchin said the US disagreed with the decision of the bank’s ethics committee which absolved Adesina of the allegations.