AfDB Bars Sargittarius Nigeria For 18 Months

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) on Tuesday announced the debarment of Sargittarius Nigeria Limited for 18 months over alleged fraudulent practices.

This implies that the company and its affiliates cannot participate in AfDB-financed projects for 18 months.

According to a statement from the bank, the barred company cannot also perform transactions across other multilateral development banks as contained in the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions.

The blockage also affected the firm’s affiliates, including Sargittarius Henan Water Conservancy Engineering Limited, with effect from July 28, 2021.

AfDB described the firm as a limited liability company registered in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It said an investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that the company engaged in fraudulent practices during tenders for the construction of water infrastructure in Ibadan, Nigeria, under the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project in Nigeria.