AfDB Bars Maxicare For Three Years Over Fraudulent Practice

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has barred Maxicare Company (Nigeria) Limited from participating in its projects and those of other development bans for 36 months over fraudulent practices.

The bank said the debarment took effect on February 23, 2021, a statement entitled ‘African Development Bank debars Maxicare Company (Nigeria) Limited for 36 months for collusive and fraudulent practices.’

AfDB said Maxicare Company, a limited liability company registered in Nigeria, was discovered to have engaged in fraud during a tender for the construction of weigh stations and supply of equipment for road construction.

“An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Maxicare Company (Nigeria) Limited engaged in collusive and fraudulent practices during a tender for the construction of weigh stations and supply of equipment under the Transport Facilitation Programme for the Bamenda-Mamfe-Abakaliki-Enugu Road Corridor connecting Cameroon and Nigeria,” the statement said.

It added, “The debarment renders Maxicare Company (Nigeria) Limited and its affiliates ineligible to participate in bank group-financed projects during the debarment period.

“Additionally, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.”

On expiry of the three-year debarment period, the bank said, Maxicare Company would only be eligible to participate in bank group-financed projects on condition that it implemented an integrity compliance programme consistent with the bank’s guidelines.