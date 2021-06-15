AfDB Approves $430,000 To Support Fight Against Ebola In Guinea

June 15, 2021 96

The government of Guinea is set to receive $430,000 in a grant from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to fight against Ebola.

Guinea has, since February 2021, contended with the resurgence of an Ebola-related epidemic after the 2014 crisis.

The West African nation faces the double challenge of Ebola and the coronavirus pandemic, affecting the country’s socio-economic fabric.

The funding approved by the board of directors of the AfDB would aid the country in managing six laboratories across six regions.

A statement by the bank stated that the laboratories “will receive sample collection kits, reagents, and infection prevention and control equipment. Four regional laboratories will also receive GeneXPert equipment and genome sequencers, and biologists will be trained in Ebola virus diagnosis.

“The project will also provide personal protective equipment and triage, isolation, and case management facilities. In total, some 200 pieces of personal protective equipment will be distributed, including to health and community workers.

“Some 400 health workers and community volunteers will receive refresher training in infection prevention and case management, including survivors, in the affected regions.

“The project responds to one of the African Development Bank’s High 5 strategic priorities, namely, Improving the quality of life of African people.”