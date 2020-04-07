AfDB Announces Appointment of Nafissatou Diouf

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has appointed Mrs. Nafissatou DIOUF as the Acting Director for Communications and External Relations Department (CERD) of the bank.

The AfDB made this known in a statement. The appointment of DIOUF took effect from April 1.

The statement quoted the AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, as saying: “Nafissatou is a respected professional in the Communications and External Relations industry.

“I look to Nafissatou to steer the Department at this critical moment as the Bank responds to the rapidly changing situation of COVID-19 and to continue the excellent work done to date in the Department.”

DIOUF, a Senegalese national, is currently a Division Manager in the Communications and External Relations Department of the Bank.

She will bring 20 years of experience to the role, with a comprehensive background in corporate communications, public relations, journalism, digital and media development.

Since her appointment as Division Manager in 2018, DIOUF has fostered agile communication strategies, consistently reflecting cohesion with the bank’s vision.

She has built and led a world-class team of editors, writers, digital and media specialists, resulting in an exponential increase in coverage and awareness around the bank’s strategic objectives and projects.

She had also served as a communications consultant with the Bank’s Private Sector and Infrastructure Complex and Trade Department from 2016 to 2018, during which she engaged with Regional Integration and Trade Department Senior Management, streamlining communication and public relations strategies across a variety of platforms.

Before joining the bank, DIOUF was the founder and Managing Director of 54 Communications company, in Dakar, Senegal from 2011 to 2017.

