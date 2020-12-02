AfDB Announces 14 Job Vacancies, Apply Here

December 2, 2020 32

About 14 job positions are available at the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group. Interested applications should apply, the jobs are spread across multiple locations in regions of operation of the bank.

There are 80 member states, including 54 in Africa (Regional Member Countries). The Bank’s development agenda is delivering financial and technical support for transformative projects that will significantly reduce poverty through inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

About African Development Bank (AfDB) Group

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) – Established in 1964, the African Development Bank is the premier pan-African development institution, promoting economic growth and social progress across the continent.

Below are the available positions at African Development Bank Group:

1.) Principal Water Resources Economist, ECNR

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Application Deadline: 26th December, 2020.

2.) Senior Technical Equipment Engineer

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Application Deadline: 26th December, 2020.

3.) Member – Roster of Experts of the IRM

Location: Africa

Application Deadline: 25th December, 2020.

4.) Principal Water Supply and Sanitation Officer (RDGC2)

Location: Libreville, Gabon

Application Deadline: 25th December, 2020.

5.) Principal Capacity Development Officer (ECAD0)

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Application Deadline: 25th December, 2020.

6.) Chief ICT Specialist – PITD

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Application Deadline: 18th December, 2020.

7.) Principal Public – Private Partnership / Value Chain Officer – AHAI

Location: Pretoria, South Africa

Application Deadline: 19th December, 2020.

8.) Administrative Assistant

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Application Deadline: 18th December, 2020.

9.) Somalia Infrastructure Fund Officer, RDGE

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Application Deadline: 18th December, 2020.

10.) Manager, Operation Office – Implementation Support

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Application Deadline: 15th December, 2020.

11.) Principal Gender Business Development Officer

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Application Deadline: 12th December, 2020.

12.) Regional Water Sector Manager

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Application Deadline: 9th December, 2020.

13.) Executive Assistant, BDIR

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Application Deadline: 8th December, 2020.

14.) Division Manager, Interpretation, CHLS3

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Application Deadline: 3rd December, 2020.

How To Apply For AfDB Job Vacancies

How to Apply: Interested applicants should visit the official AfDB career site (www.afdb.org/en/vacancies) to select and apply to their desired jobs.