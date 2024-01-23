AFCON 2024 Top Scorers As Of Today

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

As the newest Africa Cup of Nations began last weekend, let’s stimulate your curiosity by looking at the AFCON top scorers. The tournament was scheduled to take place in June-July 2023, however that coincides with the height of the rainy season in host country Ivory Coast. It will now take place in January and February for the second year in a row, following last year’s competition in Cameroon.

AFCON Top Scorers Table 2024

Player Country Goals 1. Emilio Nsue Lopez Equatorial Guinea 5 2. Baghdad Bounedjah Algeria 3 2. Mostafa Mohamed Egypt 3 4. Lamine Camara Senegal 2 4. Bertrand Traoré Burkina Faso 2 4. Mohammed Kudus Ghana 2 4. Jordan Ayew Ghana 2 4. Themba Zwane South Africa 2 4. Lassine Sinayoko Mali 2 4. Gelson Dala Angola 2 11. Victor Osimhen Nigeria 1 11. Clesio Bauque Mozambique 1 11. Omar Marmoush Egypt 1 11. Garry Rodrigues Cape Verde 1 11. Seko Fofana Ivory Coast 1 11. Iban Salvador Equatorial Guinea 1 11. Jean-Philippe Krasso Ivory Coast 1 11. Jamiro Monteiro Cape Verde 1 11. Witi Mozambique 1 11. Mohamed Salah Egypt 1 11. Mabululu Angola 1 11. Achraf Hakimi Morocco 1 11. Frank Magri Cameroon 1 11. Pape Gueye Senegal 1 11. Mohamed Bayo Guinea 1 11. Alexander Djiku Ghana 1 11. Deon Hotto Namibia 1 11. Zé Turbo Guinea-Bissau 1 23/01/2024

AFCON top scorers in the history

Let’s start with the most recent AFCON top goal scorer. Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar won the Golden Boot by scoring eight goals in the 2021 tournament.

The 31-year-old from Garoua scored in all three group games, including two goals in victories over Burkina Faso and Ethiopia, before hitting his fifth goal of the tournament in a draw against Cape Verde. After scoring in the Round of 16, Aboubakar failed to add to his goal as his country was defeated on penalties by Egypt in the semi-finals.

The Indomitable Lions captain retired in style, scoring twice more in the third-place match. His ultimate total was the most goals scored by an AFCON participant since 1974 and one off the all-time single tournament record.

That honour is held by Pierre Ndaye Mulamba who hit nine goals for Zaire in the tournament of 1974. Told by his coaches to make the most of the fact the he was unknown, he certainly followed their instructions.

Not only being AFCON top scorer that year, but also named the best player in the competition as he helped the then-Zaire become African champions for only the second time in their history.

As an extra reward, the AFCON top scorer and his teammates were rewarded with a house each, as well as a Volkswagen Passat by Zaire president Mobutu Sese Seko.

A few other notable AFCON top scorers.

Hassan El-Shazly is the only player to have scored more than one hat-trick in the tournament.

The man described as a “devastating shooter” and “lethal with both feet” scored three of Egypt’s goals in their 6-3 defeat of Nigeria in 1963. Then scoring all three goals as his nation claimed third place in a 3-1 victory over Ivory Coast in 1970.

Laurent Pokou was AFCON top scorer in 1968 and 1970. But no player has ever topped his record of five goals in one game. A feat he achieved as Ivory Coast thumped Ethiopia 6-1.

Alongside Pokou, five other players have been AFCON top scorer on more than one occasion. Segun Odegbami of Nigeria in 1978 and 1980. Cameroon’s Roger Milla in 1986 and 1988. Rashidi Yekini of Nigeria won the Golden Boot in 1992 and 1994.