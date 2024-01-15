AFCON 2023 Livestream: How To Watch Africa Cup Of Nations Anywhere, Anytime

Get ready for several weeks of top-notch international soccer as Africa’s finest teams clash in the Ivory Coast for the 34th Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal, led by former Liverpool and Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mané, enters this year’s tournament as defending champions. However, the favorites to clinch the title this time are 2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco.

Watch out for star players such as Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah, aiming to guide Egypt to an eighth title; Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus, looking to replicate his recent outstanding club form for West Ham; and Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, the sought-after Napoli striker currently among the world’s premier forwards.

Originally slated for last summer, the tournament was postponed due to concerns over Ivory Coast’s rainy season, hence being named AFCON 2023 instead of 2024.

The competition, commencing with an opening match between the host nation and Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, Jan. 13, spans four weeks and unfolds across six stadiums in the Ivory Coast. AFCON 2023 concludes with the final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, Feb. Find the full schedule at the bottom of this page.

To catch the action online from anywhere, consider using a VPN if local viewing is unavailable. A VPN not only enables access but also safeguards against ISP speed throttling and adds an extra layer of privacy, especially when using public Wi-Fi networks.

In the US, beIN Sports exclusively broadcasts the matches, available through most cable providers or live TV streaming services that offer beIN Sports.

For UK viewers, Sky Sports and the BBC share broadcasting rights. Sky Sports covers all 52 games, while the BBC streams select matches for free on iPlayer, requiring a valid UK TV license.

In Canada, beIN Sports holds exclusive rights, accessible through cable operators or its standalone streaming service, beIN Sports Connect.

Australian fans can catch the tournament live on beIN Sports, which broadcasts every AFCON game.

If using a VPN, ensure proper setup to avoid leaks and potential account termination due to circumventing blackout restrictions. Check if your desired location is available, and for smart TVs lacking VPN apps, install the VPN on your router or mobile hotspot.

Remember, the experience may vary based on your ISP, browser, video streaming provider, and VPN. If issues arise, verify your streaming service account address and consider installing the VPN on your router for seamless viewing. Additionally, use a privacy-focused browser to log into your services and maintain anonymity.