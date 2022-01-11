AFCON 2021: Super Eagles Off To A Flying Start

January 11, 2022 183

The Nigerian Super Eagles kick off their 2021 African Cup Of Nations(AFCON) campaign with a 1-0 win over the Egyptian Pharaohs .

The game had a very flat start with Egypt only having the shot on goal for the first 30 minutes of the game after a strike from Mostafa Mohammed with both teams sharing possession of the ball.

The game which needed a spark at the half-hour mark saw the Super Eagles Striker Kelechi Iheanacho find a breakthrough when he rifled a shot beyond the hands of the Egyptian Goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawy. This led to the Egyptian side conceding chances to numerous Nigerian attacks.

Coming from the break searching for a second goal, Nigeria passed up two golden chances to score when a close range header from Taiwo Awoniyi was tipped unto the cross bar by the finger tips of the Egyptian Goalkeeper and a simple tap-in from Kelechi Iheanacho was denied by their defensive efforts.

The Nigerian defense was outstanding as they limited the striking forces of the Egypt side to only four shots, with two coming on target following a good save from our very own goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Despite having possession of the ball for the most part of the match, The Egyptians were not able to cast a way past the Nigerian side as they recorded their first AFCON group game loss since 2017 that easily led to the Nigerian side taking control of Group D.