fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles Off To A Flying Start

January 11, 20220183
Super Eagles

The Nigerian Super Eagles kick off their 2021 African Cup Of Nations(AFCON) campaign with a 1-0 win over the Egyptian Pharaohs .

The game had a very flat start with Egypt only having the shot on goal for the first 30 minutes of the game after a strike from Mostafa Mohammed with both teams sharing possession of the ball.

The game which needed a spark at the half-hour mark saw the Super Eagles Striker Kelechi Iheanacho find a breakthrough when he rifled a shot beyond the hands of the Egyptian Goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawy. This led to the Egyptian side conceding chances to numerous Nigerian attacks.

Coming from the break searching for a second goal, Nigeria passed up two golden chances to score when a close range header from Taiwo Awoniyi was tipped unto the cross bar by the finger tips of the Egyptian Goalkeeper and a simple tap-in from Kelechi Iheanacho was denied by their defensive efforts.

The Nigerian defense was outstanding as they limited the striking forces of the Egypt side to only four shots, with two coming on target following a good save from our very own goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Despite having possession of the ball for the most part of the match, The Egyptians were not able to cast a way past the Nigerian side as they recorded their first AFCON group game loss since 2017 that easily led to the Nigerian side taking control of Group D.

Nigeria vs Egypt: Team News, Lineups & Predictions
Related tags :

About Author

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Lagos To Build Biggest Tech Hub In West Africa EntrepreneurshipNEWSNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
June 3, 20210845

Lagos To Build Biggest Tech Hub In West Africa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to create a tech hub that is projected to be the biggest in the West African region. This vision was shared b
Read More
Facebook COVERTechnology & Business
July 3, 20190309

Google, Facebook Installing Undersea Cables in Africa to Boost Internet Penetration, Business Growth

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The rapid growth in internet usage despite high cost of access and the expected population boom in Africa—already the youngest continent by age of its popul
Read More
[ MAIN ]COVEREDUCATION & TRAINING
February 21, 20130427

Over 25,000 Pupils Sat For NTIC Mathematics Competition

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Turkish International College (NTIC), in collaboration with the National Mathematics Centre Saturday, took part in the annual competition which
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.