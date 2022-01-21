AFCON 2021: Round Of 16 Fixtures, Venues, And Kick-Off Times

January 21, 2022 171

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 fixtures.

Ghana’s shocking early exit, as well as former champions Algeria’s is perhaps the main drama of the tournament but famous results for Comoros, Gambia and Sierra Leone have been fantastic to watch.

The long awaited clash was announced on Thursday night following Tunisia’s 1-0 loss to the Gambia — which consigned the North Africans to qualify as one of four best third-placed teams in the group stage.

Nigeria had finished top of Group D after winning all three of its group stage matches.

The tie against Tunisia is expected to be a repeat of the bronze medal match at AFCON 2019 . The round of 16 ties will begin on Sunday, January 23, with Nigeria’s tie against Tunisia one of two matches for the day.

AFCON 2021 round-of-16 fixtures

Sunday January 23

Game 1: Burkina Faso vs Gabon, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Game 2: Nigeria vs Tunisia, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua)

Monday January 24

Game 3: Guinea vs Gambia, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Game 4: Cameroon vs Comoros, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Tuesday January 25

Game 5: Senegal vs Cape Verde, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Game 6: Morocco vs Malawi, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

Wednesday January 26

Game 7: Ivory Coast vs Egypt, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

Game 8: Mali vs Equatorial Guinea, 7pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)