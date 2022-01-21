fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERSPORTS

AFCON 2021: Round Of 16 Fixtures, Venues, And Kick-Off Times

January 21, 20220171

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 fixtures.

Ghana’s shocking early exit, as well as former champions Algeria’s is perhaps the main drama of the tournament but famous results for Comoros, Gambia and Sierra Leone have been fantastic to watch.

The long awaited clash was announced on Thursday night following Tunisia’s 1-0 loss to the Gambia — which consigned the North Africans to qualify as one of four best third-placed teams in the group stage.

Nigeria had finished top of Group D after winning all three of its group stage matches.

The tie against Tunisia is expected to be a repeat of the bronze medal match at AFCON 2019 . The round of 16 ties will begin on Sunday, January 23, with Nigeria’s tie against Tunisia one of two matches for the day.

AFCON 2021 round-of-16 fixtures

Sunday January 23

Game 1: Burkina Faso vs Gabon, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)
Game 2: Nigeria vs Tunisia, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua)

Monday January 24

Game 3: Guinea vs Gambia, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)  
Game 4: Cameroon vs Comoros, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Tuesday January 25

Game 5: Senegal vs Cape Verde, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)
Game 6: Morocco vs Malawi, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

Wednesday January 26

Game 7: Ivory Coast vs Egypt, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala)  
Game 8: Mali vs Equatorial Guinea, 7pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)  

Otedola To Super Eagles: Win AFCON 2021 And Get N102m
Related tags :

About Author

AFCON 2021: Round Of 16 Fixtures, Venues, And Kick-Off Times
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

funds COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 23, 20162227

“FG, States, LGs Share N345billion For February” – FAAC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The three tiers of government on Tuesday, March 22, shared a sum of N345.09 billon for the month of February from the Federation Account. This figure is a d
Read More
Toni Kroos SPORTS
May 20, 20190384

Real Madrid Offers Toni Kroos New Contract

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Real Madrid says it has extended Toni Kroos’ contract until the end of the 2023 season. The 29-year-old midfielder, whose contract was to expire at the end
Read More
September 29, 20150192

FG Moves to Raise $1billion Fresh Capital for Sovereign Wealth Fund

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government is making plans to raise Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, SWF, to $4.5 billion by 2018, eroding concerns that the Fund may not receiv
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.