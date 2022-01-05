AFCON 2021: Fixtures, Groups, Venues, Full Match Schedule And Where To Watch

January 5, 2022 92

Africa’s biggest tournament, Africa Cup of Nation AFCON 2021 despite uncertainty and fear of COVID-19 and the widespread of the new variant, Omicron will begin January 9, 2022, in Cameroon.

The 33rd Africa Cup of Nations will finally kick off following last summer’s postponement.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be going to the tournament without Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Watford’s Dennis Emmanuel.

AFCON 2021 Groups

Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia

Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco

Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone

Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia

Group A

9 January: Cameroon vs Burkina Faso

9 January: Ethiopia vs Cape Verde

13 January: Cameroon vs Ethiopia

13 January: Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso

17 January: Cape Verde vs Cameroon

17 January: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia

Group B

10 January: Senegal vs Zimbabwe

10 January: Guinea vs Malawi

14 January: Senegal vs Guinea

14 January: Malawi vs Zimbabwe

18 January: Malawi vs Senegal

18 January: Zimbabwe vs Guinea

Group C

10 January: Morocco vs Ghana

10 January: Comoros vs Gabon

14 January: Morocco vs Comoros

14 January: Gabon vs Ghana

18 January: Gabon vs Morocco

18 January: Ghana vs Comoros

Group D

11 January: Nigeria vs Egypt

11 January: Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau

15 January: Nigeria vs Sudan

15 January: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt

19 January: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

19 January: Egypt vs Sudan

Group E

11 January: Algeria vs Sierra Leone

11 January: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

15 January: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone

15 January: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea

19 January: Ivory Coast vs Algeria

19 January: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea

Group F

12 January: Tunisia vs Mali

12 January: Mauritania vs Gambia

16 January: Gambia vs Mali

16 January: Tunisia vs Mauritania

20 January: Gambia vs Tunisia

20 January: Mali vs Mauritania

Knockout schedule

The Round of 16 fixtures will take place between January 23-26.

The Quarter-final clashes will then take place three days later from January 29-30.

AFCON’s semi-finals will be held on February 2-3 with both the third-place play-off and the final on Sunday, February 6.

Afcon 2021: TV channel and live stream

Sky Sports is the main broadcaster for the Africa Cup of Nations in the UK, having agreed on a deal to show all 52 games live.

The BBC have also negotiated to show 10 games as part of their coverage that includes two quarter-finals, both semi-finals, and the final.

In Nigeria, matches will be shown on Startimes, DSTV and GoTV.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream NTA Hesgoal.com, NFF TV

African TV channel Online Stream SuperSport DSTV App