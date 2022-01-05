AFCON 2021: Fixtures, Groups, Venues, Full Match Schedule And Where To Watch

Africa’s biggest tournament, Africa Cup of Nation AFCON 2021 despite uncertainty and fear of COVID-19 and the widespread of the new variant, Omicron will begin January 9, 2022, in Cameroon.
The 33rd Africa Cup of Nations will finally kick off following last summer’s postponement.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be going to the tournament without Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Watford’s Dennis Emmanuel.
AFCON 2021 Groups
Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia
Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe
Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco
Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan
Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone
Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia
Group A
- 9 January: Cameroon vs Burkina Faso
- 9 January: Ethiopia vs Cape Verde
- 13 January: Cameroon vs Ethiopia
- 13 January: Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso
- 17 January: Cape Verde vs Cameroon
- 17 January: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia
Group B
- 10 January: Senegal vs Zimbabwe
- 10 January: Guinea vs Malawi
- 14 January: Senegal vs Guinea
- 14 January: Malawi vs Zimbabwe
- 18 January: Malawi vs Senegal
- 18 January: Zimbabwe vs Guinea
Group C
- 10 January: Morocco vs Ghana
- 10 January: Comoros vs Gabon
- 14 January: Morocco vs Comoros
- 14 January: Gabon vs Ghana
- 18 January: Gabon vs Morocco
- 18 January: Ghana vs Comoros
Group D
- 11 January: Nigeria vs Egypt
- 11 January: Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau
- 15 January: Nigeria vs Sudan
- 15 January: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt
- 19 January: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria
- 19 January: Egypt vs Sudan
Group E
- 11 January: Algeria vs Sierra Leone
- 11 January: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
- 15 January: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone
- 15 January: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea
- 19 January: Ivory Coast vs Algeria
- 19 January: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea
Group F
- 12 January: Tunisia vs Mali
- 12 January: Mauritania vs Gambia
- 16 January: Gambia vs Mali
- 16 January: Tunisia vs Mauritania
- 20 January: Gambia vs Tunisia
- 20 January: Mali vs Mauritania
Knockout schedule
The Round of 16 fixtures will take place between January 23-26.
The Quarter-final clashes will then take place three days later from January 29-30.
AFCON’s semi-finals will be held on February 2-3 with both the third-place play-off and the final on Sunday, February 6.
Afcon 2021: TV channel and live stream
Sky Sports is the main broadcaster for the Africa Cup of Nations in the UK, having agreed on a deal to show all 52 games live.
The BBC have also negotiated to show 10 games as part of their coverage that includes two quarter-finals, both semi-finals, and the final.
In Nigeria, matches will be shown on Startimes, DSTV and GoTV.
|Nigeria TV channel
|Online stream
|NTA
|Hesgoal.com, NFF TV
|African TV channel
|Online Stream
|SuperSport
|DSTV App
