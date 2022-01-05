fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS

AFCON 2021: Fixtures, Groups, Venues, Full Match Schedule And Where To Watch

January 5, 2022092
AFCON Trophy

Africa’s biggest tournament, Africa Cup of Nation AFCON 2021 despite uncertainty and fear of COVID-19 and the widespread of the new variant, Omicron will begin January 9, 2022, in Cameroon.

The 33rd Africa Cup of Nations will finally kick off following last summer’s postponement.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be going to the tournament without Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Watford’s Dennis Emmanuel.

AFCON 2021 Groups

Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia

Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco

Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone

Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia

Group A

  • 9 January: Cameroon vs Burkina Faso
  • 9 January: Ethiopia vs Cape Verde
  • 13 January: Cameroon vs Ethiopia
  • 13 January: Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso
  • 17 January: Cape Verde vs Cameroon
  • 17 January: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia

Group B

  • 10 January: Senegal vs Zimbabwe
  • 10 January: Guinea vs Malawi
  • 14 January: Senegal vs Guinea
  • 14 January: Malawi vs Zimbabwe
  • 18 January: Malawi vs Senegal
  • 18 January: Zimbabwe vs Guinea

Group C

  • 10 January: Morocco vs Ghana
  • 10 January: Comoros vs Gabon
  • 14 January: Morocco vs Comoros
  • 14 January: Gabon vs Ghana
  • 18 January: Gabon vs Morocco
  • 18 January: Ghana vs Comoros

Group D

  • 11 January: Nigeria vs Egypt
  • 11 January: Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau
  • 15 January: Nigeria vs Sudan
  • 15 January: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt
  • 19 January: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria
  • 19 January: Egypt vs Sudan

Group E

  • 11 January: Algeria vs Sierra Leone
  • 11 January: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
  • 15 January: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone
  • 15 January: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea
  • 19 January: Ivory Coast vs Algeria
  • 19 January: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea

Group F

  • 12 January: Tunisia vs Mali
  • 12 January: Mauritania vs Gambia
  • 16 January: Gambia vs Mali
  • 16 January: Tunisia vs Mauritania
  • 20 January: Gambia vs Tunisia
  • 20 January: Mali vs Mauritania

Knockout schedule

The Round of 16 fixtures will take place between January 23-26.

The Quarter-final clashes will then take place three days later from January 29-30.

AFCON’s semi-finals will be held on February 2-3 with both the third-place play-off and the final on Sunday, February 6.

Afcon 2021: TV channel and live stream

Sky Sports is the main broadcaster for the Africa Cup of Nations in the UK, having agreed on a deal to show all 52 games live.

The BBC have also negotiated to show 10 games as part of their coverage that includes two quarter-finals, both semi-finals, and the final.

In Nigeria, matches will be shown on Startimes, DSTV and GoTV.

Nigeria TV channelOnline stream
NTAHesgoal.com, NFF TV
African TV channelOnline Stream
SuperSportDSTV App

Related tags :

About Author

AFCON 2021: Fixtures, Groups, Venues, Full Match Schedule And Where To Watch
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

August 6, 20158199

Sky Sports Beats BT To Secure La Liga Rights For 3 Seasons…But Who’s Actually Winning?

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram After splashing out a record £4.2bn to win Premier League games rights earlier this year, Sky Sports have once again beaten rivals BT Sport for the rights t
Read More
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Buhari Vows To End Insecurity In 2021 EVENTSNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 9, 20210600

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Buhari Vows To End Insecurity In 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2021 vowed to speed up efforts to ensure that the fight against insecurity in the country
Read More
How To Make Money On Waste Collection In Nigeria EntrepreneurshipNEWSLETTERSME Biz
November 23, 20210356

How To Make Money On Waste Collection In Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Most Nigerians are probably not aware of the fact that garbage and thrash thrown out of homes after use are great sources of income as most of them are recy
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.