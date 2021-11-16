fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

AfCFTA To Become World’s Largest Free Trade Area – Adesina

November 16, 2021062
Yemi Osibanjo, the Vice-President of Nigeria said that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement will aid in increasing revenues and jobs creation for the young population in Africa.

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has predicted that the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will soon become the largest globally.

Adesina made this known as he spoke at the Intra-Africa Trade Fair (IATF) on Monday in South Africa, where he urged investors to look to Africa for business opportunities.

Adesina said owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for inter-regional trade is important adding that investors are not in business if they are not on the African continent.

“Investors know if you’re not in Africa, you’re not in business,” he said.

BREAKING: Nigeria’s Inflation Now 15.99%

“Know that with over 50 countries harmonising tariffs, rules and standards, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area will soon become the largest free trade area in the world since the establishment of the World Trade Organisation.

“Basically, Africa’s entire development, trade and investment community is here to explore policy gaps in infrastructure, trade and regional integration.

“The second edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair offers an exceptional platform to negotiate deals and agree on the steps required to promote intra-regional trade and accelerate the operationalisation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

“The Africa Continental Free Trade Area will create a market of 1.3 billion people and drive a combined gross domestic product of $3.3 billion. The size of consumer and business expenditures in Africa will rise to $6.7 trillion by 2030.”

About Author

AfCFTA To Become World’s Largest Free Trade Area – Adesina
BWN
This is BizWatchNigeria. Nigeria's first online business Newspaper.

Related Articles

March 29, 20140159

World Bank Supports Lagos With $200m

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In order to support Lagos State for the ongoing reforms pertaining to fiscal sustainability, budget planning, budget execution, and the investment climate i
Read More
Stock Exchange Closes Trading Week With N30bn Gain [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSNEWSLETTER
November 17, 20200526

Conoil Leads Nigerian Stock Market With 9.45% Profit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market on Tuesday,17th November 2020, recorded an All-Share-Index of 34,242.83 which is lower than what was recorded on Mo
Read More
Okezie Ikpeazu Tests Positive for COVID-19 COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 8, 20200325

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Tests Positive for COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia state, has tested positive for COVID-19. John Okiyi Kalu, commissioner of information in the state, announced the case in a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.