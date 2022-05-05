fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

AfCFTA Partners Trade Ministry To Design Scheme To Promote Growth

May 5, 2022069
States Earned N751.17bn from Road Tax, Other Taxes in 3years -NBS

The National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), has announced that it will collaborate with the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment to design a scheme that will allow agricultural products to flow effortlessly from point A to point B.

Mr Ogo Chukwura, the NAC’s Team Lead for Export Market Development, stated this in an interview in Abuja, stressing that the committee has begun developing policies for free trade in Nigeria in collaboration with appropriate export agencies.

Infrastructure development, he added, was critical to firms’ operational environments and a key cost driver. He emphasized that the policies will bring together ministries, departments, and organizations with roles to play in promoting trade growth in the country.

“We have engaged agencies such as the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Nigerian National Petroleum Company, Nigerian Export-Import Bank and core institutions based on the overall vision and strategy set up to identify the link between the roles of agencies. We want to coordinate to increase ease of doing business for Small Medium Enterprises.

“We are also partnering with the Ministry of Tourism and other stakeholders to ensure security. It is essential to ensure Nigeria is safe or at least tourist sites are safe so as to benefit from foreign exchange.”

Chukwura said NAC was also identifying the opportunities and developing strategies to boost trade.

“We have identified and mapped out the goals, opportunities and challenges while working to proffer solutions for challenges.

“Our focus rests on creating projects and programmes that can reduce cost, increase efficiency and increase the capacity of SMEs to trade and be competitive,” he said.

Power availability for businesses was critical, according to him, and his team was working with key ministries and stakeholders to identify power sources that could be made available to business communities.

He went on to say that talks were still going on to keep pricing within the reach of small owners.

He stated that the committee was collaborating with appropriate ministries on logistics in order to provide optimal service delivery.

Elon Musk: Buhari, Others To Pay For Using Twitter
Related tags :

About Author

AfCFTA Partners Trade Ministry To Design Scheme To Promote Growth
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria Records Oversubscription On N250bn Sukuk Offering By 346 Percent BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
September 28, 20210813

International Investors Still Interested In Nigeria’s Economy – DMO

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Director-General of the Debt Management Office, (DMO), Patience Oniha, has stated that international investors are still interested in Nigeria. Patience
Read More
#EndSARS protesters COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
November 2, 202001095

#EndSARS Protesters Resume Protest in Abuja

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A group of #EndSARS protesters continued demonstrations against police brutality in Abuja on Sunday. The protesters numbering about 20 visited the Nnamdi Az
Read More
MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWSLETTER
December 21, 20170369

Digital Switch Over To Grow TV Ad Market by $400million Annually

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   Digital Switch Over, DSO, in Nigeria would grow the TV advertising market by 400 million dollars annually through audience measurement, according to
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.