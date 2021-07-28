fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

AfCFTA: ‘Nigeria Can Only Fully Benefit Only If Adequately Prepared’ – Minister

July 28, 20210102
AfCFTA: 'Nigeria Can Only Fully Benefit Only If Adequately Prepared' - Minister

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adebayo, has said that Nigeria can only get the full benefits of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) if it was adequately prepared.

He said this on Tuesday in Abuja following the submission of the report on the Nigerian economy and African Continental market from Nigeria’s Employers Consultative Association (NECA).

Adebayo called for awareness campaigns to sensitise Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on how best to take advantage of the AfCFTA.

He said, “Survey results disclosed that the majority of MSMEs are unaware of the existence of the trade agreement, especially smaller businesses. This is an important finding for the nation, as this lack of knowledge will prevent their successful utilization of the agreement.

“The key takeaway is that more needs to be done to adequately disseminate information to our MSMEs to ensure that they are effectively prepared in the post-integration era.

READ ALSO: Audit Report: Reps Recommend Prosecution For Indicted Govt Officials

“However, as a country, we can only fully benefit from this opportunity if we are adequately prepared for the impending changes that will affect our business environment.

“It is necessary that we understand the full-scale impact that AfCFTA will have on all people and businesses, especially in terms of job creation and economic activities.

“We need to effectively utilise the opportunities that will be created by this trade agreement to develop our local production capacity and achieve our industrial aspirations.

“MSMEs form the backbone of the private sector and contribute more than 90% of our GDP. With more than 40 million MSMEs in existence, employing close to 75% of the Nigerian workforce, the impact of AfCFTA on the Nigerian economy will be significant.”

He explained that the aim was for a field of opportunities for growth for MSMEs.

He said, “Our vision is to eliminate these barriers to growth and improve their chances at succeeding in a post-AfCFTA economy.

“Accordingly, we have established the MSME policy to drive the growth and competitiveness of Nigerian MSMEs.

“We also concluded a landmark USD 1 billion syndicated term loan through the Bank of Industry (BOI) to provide affordable loans to MSMEs.

“Also, we have developed the MSME Portal to provide MSMEs with wider access to the market and the opportunity to be matched with customers.

“The outcomes documented in this report will play a key role in determining the strategies that Nigerian businesses will need to take in order to thrive post-AfCFTA. The Federal Government will continue to do our part in supporting MSMEs on this journey.”

About Author

AfCFTA: ‘Nigeria Can Only Fully Benefit Only If Adequately Prepared’ – Minister
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

EFCC COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
September 6, 20190266

EFCC Arrests FBI Indicted Suspect Operating ₦1.4 billion Bank Account

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Sokoto Zonal Office in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), recorded a major br
Read More
May 19, 2015099

NBS Reports Drop In Capital Investment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Bureau of Statistics has released the capital investment report for the first quarter of 2015. The report stated that investment inflow into th
Read More
[ MAIN ]AVIATIONNEWS
August 19, 20140102

S/African Airline Boosts Lagos Frequencies On Rising Demand

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South African Airways, SAA has said it has boosted its frequency between Lagos and Johannesburg from seven to eight weekly. According to the airline, strong
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.