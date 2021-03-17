fbpx
AfCFTA Has Potential To Stimulate Economic Growth In Africa – Chamber Of Commerce

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

AfCFTA Has Potential To Stimulate Economic Growth In Africa – Chamber Of Commerce

March 17, 2021081
AfCFTA Has Potential To Stimulate Economic Growth In Africa - Chamber Of Commerce

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could potentially drive economic growth in Africa.

This was stated by LCCI’s President Toki Mabogunje at an event tagged ‘African Continental Free Trade Agreement: Roadmap to successful implementation’, adding that African countries, despite coming into trade agreements are yet to take advantage of the treaty.

She noted that the AfCFTA “marks the biggest free trade area globally in terms of number of participating countries since the formation of the World Trade Organization in 1995.

“The trade agreement was borne out of the need to deepen economic integration on the continent considering the Africa’s low intra-regional trade volume in relation to other continents like America, Europe, and Asia.

READ ALSO: We Are Worried About Roles Of Financial Institutions In Financial Crimes – EFCC

“AfCFTA has the potential to accelerate socioeconomic development of the African continent. A well-implemented AfCFTA will stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and facilitate the economic diversification of African economies.

“Estimates by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa revealed that AfCFTA has the capacity to expand Africa’s manufacturing output to $930bn by 2025, from $500bn in 2016. The Brookings Institution see Africa’s economic size rising to $6.7tn by 2030 from $3.4bn in 2019 on the back of a well-implemented AfCFTA.”

On tariff reduction between signatory countries, she said, “There is still a lack of clarity on the type of value addition that must occur within an AfCFTA state party for a product to benefit from tariff reduction. A great deal of sensitisation and enlightenment still need to be done on the implementation modalities.”

Related tags :

About Author

AfCFTA Has Potential To Stimulate Economic Growth In Africa – Chamber Of Commerce
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 18, 2013048

FG Moves For 10-year Imprisonment Sentence for Pension Fraud

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A proposal contained in a bill forwarded by President Goodluck Jonathan to the National Assembly on Wednesday, has pushed for stiffer penalties for persons
Read More
World Bank BUSINESS & ECONOMY
November 26, 20180100

Nigeria’s Fiscal Deficit May Widen – World Bank

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Bank has stated that fiscal deficits in Nigeria will likely widen further in 2018 due to increased pre-election spending and sustained revenue sho
Read More
Huawei NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
August 4, 2018087

Huawei Displaces Apple to Become Second in Global Smartphones Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram China’s Huawei has surpassed Apple for the number-two spot as smartphone maker despite being essentially barred from the key US market and said  said it cou
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.