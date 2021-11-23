fbpx

AfCFTA: FG to Develop States’ Export Size To $1.2bn

November 23, 20210106
The Federal Government, through the National Action Committee (NAC) on African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), stated on Monday that the first of its strategic goals is to boost the export size of every state to the tune of $1.2bn targeting products that have a competitive advantage.

The Secretary of NAC-AfCFTA, Francis Anatogu, who made the disclosure in Abuja during a press briefing, stated that over the past year, the committee had undertaken sensitization efforts around Nigeria to enlighten stakeholders on the objectives and benefits of the AfCFTA agenda.

He stated the efforts had also allowed the government to acquire valuable insight that had shaped its approach in the development of the AfCFTA implementation plan.

According to him, the plan has been completed and is currently undergoing adoption by the relevant public sector stakeholders.

Lagos State Generates More Revenue In VAT With N421.2Bn

Anatogu stated that the activities had also resulted in the realization that for the AfCFTA truly succeed in the country, there is a great need for the national strategy to trickle down to the sub-national level with state governments playing a major role.

He said, “The first of the strategic goals in the implementation plan is to grow export capacity of every state to the tune of $1.2bn with a focus on products where there is a competitive advantage.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

