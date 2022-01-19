fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

AFC Raises $400 Million In Syndicated Loan For Critical Infrastructure In Africa

January 19, 20220107
AFC LOGO

Africa Finance Corporation, Africa’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, has raised $400 million in a new syndicated loan to support the post-pandemic recovery through critical development of infrastructure.

The first from AFC since 2018, the three–year facility was increased from an initial target of USD 300 million as strong interest from investors led to the offering being 2.5 times oversubscribed. The proceeds will facilitate upcoming infrastructure projects that address the continent’s developmental challenges.

“The transaction demonstrates the confidence of banking partners, both old and new, in AFC’s strong credit risk profile and broadening global appeal in the capital markets,” said Banji Fehintola, Senior Director & Treasurer at AFC.

“This loan will be instrumental in working towards plugging the infrastructure gap we are facing on this continent, especially following the damaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We remain committed to partnering with experienced, like-minded organizations to provide sustainable finance for infrastructure development in Africa while achieving the lowest borrowing costs of any institution on the continent.”

Moody’s recently improved its outlook for AFC’s investment-grade credit ratings to ‘stable.’ Its senior unsecured ratings at A3 and short-term issuer ratings at P-2 are the second-highest of any African institution.

New relationships forged with the diverse pool of international investors behind the syndicated loan will enable flexible financial instruments and further diversification of AFC’s investment portfolio.

Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division), Bank of China Limited, London Branch, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, ICBC (London) plc, Mashreq Bank PSC, MUFG Bank Ltd, Nedbank Limited, London Branch, Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited, London Branch, Standard Chartered Bank, and SMBC Bank International plc, acted as Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers (“BMLAs”), while Korea Development Bank and Standard Bank of South Africa acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers (“MLAs”).

MUFG Bank Ltd and ICBC (London) plc also acted as Facility Agent and Documentation Agent, respectively.

Finance, Insurance Firms To Boost Services Sector Growth – CBN
Related tags :

About Author

AFC Raises $400 Million In Syndicated Loan For Critical Infrastructure In Africa
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 11, 20140215

GDP Rebasing Paves Way For Infrastructure Dev, Real Estate

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Outstanding opportunities have emerged in real estate and infrastructure investment and development, folowing the  rebased Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figu
Read More
November 2, 20160236

Honeywell Reports 57% Plunge in Profit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Honeywell Flourmills, Plc has declared N389 million as profit for the six months period ended September 2016, a far cry from the N903 million recorded in sa
Read More
Naira BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 11, 20180293

Naira Stable at N363/$ at Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian currency on Wednesday, January 10, sustains strength against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreig
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.