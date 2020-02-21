AFAN Set to Partner ABU IAR, to Boost Food Production in Kaduna State

The Kaduna State Chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) says it will partner the Institute of Agricultural Research, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria to boost food production in the state.

Alhaji Nuhu Aminu, the state Chairman of the Association made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Zaria.

Aminu said the partnership would guide the association in its plan to obtained a loan facility for its members under the Anchor Borrower Scheme.

He said that the association decided to obtain the loan for the members to ensure that the farmers in the state commence early preparation for the rainy season farming.

“In 2018, the interventions and support for the farmers came to them in August while in 2019 it came in September which is very late. Hence a decision by AFAN to obtain a loan facility for its members.

“We have already approached the Institute of Agricultural Research of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria who conducted soil analysis for us and other research for better farming methods,’’ he said.

He added that the Association targets 3,500 dry season farmers and 27,000 wet season farmers for the loan.

Aminu said the association was working closely with traditional institutions to ensure that grassroots farmers benefited from the program.

The chairman urged the government and stakeholders to create a conducive environment for the marketing of the commodities produced in the state.

Source: NAN