Aero Contractors To Resume Flights On December 5

Aero Contractors, Nigeria’s oldest aviation company, will relaunch scheduled services to ten destinations in the Nigerian market on Monday, December 5th, 2022.

The airline suspended scheduled services on July 20, and after meeting regulatory requirements, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) granted Aero Contractors permission to resume operations.

The airline will fly Boeing 737 and Dash 8 (Q-400) aircraft to ten destinations. Warri, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Benin, Yola, Sokoto, Kano, Asaba, and Calabar are among the destinations.

Aero Contractors has a new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Ado Sanusi, and a new Chief Finance Officer, Charles Grant, on board.

“We are pleased and delighted to return to services after a few months,” said the airline’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Ado. We want to thank everyone who has helped us, especially the NCAA, our management, and our staff. I must admit that we really missed our customers.

“We are determined to offer great travel experience to our customers during this season and beyond. We look forward to welcoming them on board.”