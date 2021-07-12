Aero Contractors Explains Reason For Flight Delays

July 12, 2021 191

Domestic airline, Aero Contractors, has supplied a reason for the delay of its flight operations, citing bad weather.

The airline company disclosed this in a statement after customers criticised its operations.

The disruption led to the company transferring affected passengers to a Dana Air flight.

Explaining the events surrounding the disruption, Aero Contractor said, “The delay of flight out of Asaba was caused by the bad weather that we experienced on that day. Our flight took off from Abuja but could not land in Asaba, we had to do an air return to Abuja. Later the flight went back to Asaba.

“However, due to the sunset time limitation in Asaba, we had to combine the flights as the flight from Lagos was also delayed due to bad weather.

“The overbooked passengers were offered rebate tickets on their next flight or total refund. One passenger was routed via our Benin-Abuja flight the next day while another one was accommodated.

“On the N2-128 flight service from Abuja to Lagos, one of our Aircraft that was meant to night stop out of base had an APU issue which Technical needed to fix by having the aircraft back in Lagos. Unfortunately, the earlier operating aircraft had a bigger capacity, so there was an excess of booked passengers.

“DANA air was contacted for the re-protection of the passengers which the airline agreed to do, but some of the passengers refused, insisting on going with Aero.

“This led to the delay but finally almost all the passengers were put on DANA while one passenger was refunded his money based on his preference.”