Advertising Firms To Showcase All Lagos State Projects

January 26, 2022081
Lagos State Government

Some outdoor advertising companies have offered their LED media platforms to showcase all the completed works of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, particularly in housing and roads.

According to a statement by Marketing Edge, the companies include Elevate Media, New Crystal, Plural Media, Invent Media, Nimbus Media and Just Brandit.

It said the companies were planning to stream video clips of the projects live on their LED screens within the metropolis and the locations of all these projects.

The statement said, “This is with a view to creating mass awareness for the efforts of the state government.

“This strategic support comes in the form of amplifying the giant strides of Governor Sanwo-Olu via the state-of-the-art LED boards owned by these top OOH companies across designated locations in the state. The outdoor agencies involved are doing this pro bono as a corporate social responsibility.

“The purpose of the corporate social responsibility initiative by the players in Nigeria’s OOH subsector of the marketing communications industry is to highlight Governor Sanwo-Olu’s efforts towards transforming Lagos State into a smart city.”

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, was quoted as saying that the government was appreciative of the voluntary support, describing it as “an indication that the administration of Sanwo-Olu is indeed connected to its citizens.”

