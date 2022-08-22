Advans Nigeria Flags-Off English Essay Competition For  Students

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank Limited, a member of the Advans Group, a leading international microfinance bank supporting small businesses and assisting school owners and parents in boosting school enrolment and eradicating illiteracy, has announced its inaugural English Essay Competition for primary and junior secondary school students in select states in Nigeria.

The Advans English Essay Competition on the topic: My Favourite Teacher, a non-fictional writing contest designed to stimulate imaginative thinking, harness the creativity and energy of school children, and inspire society. The Contest is designed for students between ages 8 and 13 in Lagos, Ondo, Kwara and Oyo States.

The contest will open on Monday, August 29 and close on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Participating students are required to submit a 500-word essay using the Times New Roman typeface in size 12. All entries will be submitted via the email address; essay2022@advans-lfmfb.com. The entries will be marked by seasoned WAEC examiners. Winners will be celebrated at a prize-giving ceremony scheduled on Friday, September 30, 2022, in Lagos.

The Managing Director, Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank Limited, Gaëtan Debuchy, stated that the Advans English Essay Competition offers children the springboard to unpack their thoughts and be limitlessly creative in their writing. He said: “For us at Advans La Fayette MFB, we are excited by the opportunity to inspire creativity in children leading to academic brilliance and excellence. We strongly believe that education is still the key to success.

“The prizes to be won are: 1st Prize – N100,000.00; 2nd Prize – N50,000.00; and 3rd Prize – N30,000.00. We call on parents, guardians, and school administrators to encourage their children, wards, and students to participate in the essay competition,” he added.

The Competition follows the launch of Advans School Boost and Advans Eduloan in May. Advans School Boost is designed to provide working and investment capital for school owners, while Advans Eduloan is to help parents pay their children’s school fees with ease. Advans Kiddies is high-yield savings account to help parents save towards the future of their children while still earning interest.