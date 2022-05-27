fbpx

Advans La Fayette MFB Unveils ‘Advans Boost’ – In Pictures

May 27, 20220125

Advans La Fayette MFB Limited, a leading microfinance bank supporting small businesses, and a member of Advans Group, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, launched ‘Advans Boost‘.

Here are pictures from the event in Lagos.

Managing Director, Advans La Fayette MFB Limited, Gaëtan Debuchy flanked by the Project Manager, Advans La Fayette MFB, Fanny Belhomme, Marketing, and Communication Manager, Advans La Fayette MFB, Kayode Abraham, and others BEFORE the launch.



Managing Director, Advans La Fayette MFB Limited, Gaëtan Debuchy flanked by the Project Manager, Advans La Fayette MFB, Fanny Belhomme, Marketing and Communication Manager, Advans La Fayette MFB, Kayode Abraham, and others AFTER the launch.



Managing Director, Advans La Fayette MFB Limited, Gaëtan Debuchy, with MD/CEO Mediacraft Associates, John Ehiguese, flanked by the Project Manager, Advans La Fayette MFB, Fanny Belhomme, Marketing and Communication Manager, Advans La Fayette MFB, Kayode Abraham.



Managing Director, Advans La Fayette MFB Limited, Gaëtan Debuchy with some selected customers.



Managing Director, Advans La Fayette MFB Limited, Gaëtan Debuchy with select members of staff.
FG To Leverage MSMEs For Economic Development
