Adulterated Petrol: Oil Marketers Seek Compensation

March 22, 2022 166

Nigerian oil marketers have collated and submitted reports on the consequences and effects of adulterated petrol that was in circulation over one month ago.

As reported on BizWatch Nigeria, more than 100 million litres of contaminated petrol were discovered in circulation, a development that consequently led to a shortage of the commodity.

However, while several Nigerians, for weeks, struggled to secure fuel for consumption, many others had their vehicles damaged as a result of the bad petrol.

Filling stations that purchased the product for retailing purposes also suffered huge losses.

Filling station owners under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), the largest operators of retail outlets across the country, described the losses incurred due to the purchase of the methanol-blended fuel as terrible.

The National Secretary, IPMAN, Chief John Kekeocha, had stated that the contaminated petrol stopped the operations of many filling stations, a development that contributed to the lingering fuel scarcity in some parts of the country.

Speaking on the compilation of losses incurred by filling stations, the IPMAN official disclosed that reports on the issue had been submitted to the government.

He said, “We have channeled some of the reports we have about the negative consequences of the bad fuel, they have been collated and channeled to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

“And I’m sure they are going to take proper decision on it very soon. What they did that time when the cry over the bad fuel was raised was that they stopped the circulation of the product.

“And obviously we believe that the remaining ones were sent back to companies that supplied it.”

Kekeocha, however, stated that filling stations’ customers whose vehicles were damaged by the bad fuel had to be compensated alongside marketers who incurred losses.

“The individuals who encountered problems, maybe you bought fuel and it damaged your vehicle and the rest of them, all those names we have collected them and forwarded to the Directorate of Petroleum Resources and I’m sure they are going to do something about it,” he stated.

On whether the petroleum ministry had given feedback to marketers, Kekeocha replied, “Not yet. The matter has not been closed out.

“It is when the matter is completely closed out that we will approach them to ask how far with the issues about the negative consequences of the bad fuel.”