Adulterated Petrol: How MRS Oil Indicted NNPC

February 9, 2022 149

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has indicted the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), as members of the public linked it to the circulation of adulterated petrol.

In a video circulating on social media, a staff member of MRS Oil was seen dispensing contaminated petrol to consumers, which led to a public outcry.

Addressing the issue, MRS Oil accused Panama-based Duke Oil, which is a subsidiary of the state-owned oil and gas firm, of the importation of the adulterated fuel.

In a filing to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) cited by BizWatch Nigeria, it was learnt that aside from MRS Oil, other companies that got the supplies of the adulterated petrol are -OVH, NIPCO, ARDOVA, and TOTAL, after landing in Apapa between the Monday, January 24, 2022, and Sunday, January, 30.

MRS Oil stated that the adulterated fuel was bought by Duke Oil from an international trader, Litasco, and it has 20% methanol, an illegal substance in Nigeria after it was delivered with Motor Tanker (MT) Nord Gainer.

“Following delivery into tank, it was observed that the product appeared hazy and dark.” MRS said, adding that “the product analysis revealed that the PMS discharged by MT Nord Ganier had 20% methanol, which is an illegal substance in Nigeria.

“As a Company, we are aware that alcohol/ethanol is not permitted to be mixed in PMS specification.”

Established 32 years ago, Duke Oil acts as the federal government’s agency’s trading arm, which makes it the only importer of petrol in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, a Twitter user, @Eniboy wrote: “Nigeria doesn’t have a culture of litigation that’s why NNPC can sell adulterated petrol that damaged people’s cars & many are not in court. Imagine it was in USA that this happened? There would be a class action by now running into billions of dollars.”

“Who are the real owners of Duke Oil? If FGN is the ultimate beneficial owner, why was the company first incorporated in the shell haven, Panama? Why is FRCN listed in London as the Nigerian address of a subsidiary of NNPC? Has Duke Oil ever declared its profits for FIRS taxation?” another queried.