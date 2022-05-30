Adron Homes Unveils ‘Free Fuel’ Promo

May 30, 2022 104

Adron Homes, a real estate company, has announced a ‘free fuel’ promotion to commemorate the company’s tenth anniversary.

Folashade Oloruntoba, the company’s Director-General, Sales and Marketing, said the initiative was the company’s way of giving back to the Nigerian society at a press conference in Lagos on Friday.

She stated that the promotion was open to all kinds of Nigerians and that it was projected to benefit over 3,500 car owners across the country.

She said, “Adron Homes started in 2012, and over the years, we’ve been known for flexible payment plans. We’ve been known for micropayment schemes. That was what paved the way for us, because we don’t make it a burden for you to own your property.

“We are running this campaign to appreciate our esteemed customers. It’s going to be happening on the 31st of May, 2022. That will be on Tuesday, across eight states in Nigeria. We are extending it outside the shores, to Cotonou. We want to gift over 3,500 Nigerians token of about N3,000 (fuel) per person. We want everyone to benefit, from Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Niger, Abuja, Cotonou and everywhere that we have Adron Homes.”

According to her, supply stations where interested persons could obtain the free fuel included: Mobil Filling Station, Agidingbi; NNPC Mega Station, Iju Road; NNPC, Falomo; Total (Surulere); Oando Filling Station, Garki; AY Shafa Filling Station, Lugbe; Mobil Filling Station Ogba; NNPC opposite Akowonjo office; Jezco Oil Nigeria Ltd, and Mobil Filling Station at Badagry, among others.