Admirals Thrills Customers With Launch Of Fractional Shares

Admirals, the global fintech company with an experience of over two decades in the financial markets, has launched Fractional Shares for its Invest account type.

The new product offering will allow clients to invest in fractions for all entitled US stocks as they can now own a smaller piece of a share, making investing more accessible and affordable.

The introduction of Fractional Shares for US stocks will provide more flexibility to investors, in particular to beginner investors who might not afford to buy a full share but would still like to invest in the stock. This is useful for investing in expensive stocks, such as those of renowned tech companies like Google and Amazon and continue to benefit from the future growth of these companies.

Admirals’ clients can start investing with any amount of money in a portion of a stock, which enables them to build a diversified portfolio over a range of different investments and a robust investment strategy tailored to their individual goals.

Investors can choose the exact amount of money they want to invest in a company stock without being bound by the individual share price. Fractional Shares are available through the multi-asset Admirals platform and applicable to the US indices constituents such as SP500, NQ100 and DJI30.

“We have witnessed a remarkable progress in strengthening Admirals’ presence in Africa the past year. Africa is an emerging market with clients who are ready to experience investing and expand their diversified investment portfolio. The launch of Fractional Shares for Africa will

activate investment opportunities for a wider range of clients.

“This enables clients to invest in smaller portions of high-value stocks while at the same time making investing more affordable and accessible to younger investors. Launching Fractional Shares also signifies Admirals’ commitment to financial inclusion in Africa, as individuals can now start experiencing the benefit of financial markets.”Admirals’ Africa Director, Boriss Gubaidulin, said.

Tatjana Žbanova, Product Owner for Invest at Admirals, commented on the anticipated news “Fractional Shares is a product we have been focusing on as we strongly believe it will appeal to a wider range of investors. Our clients can start investing in US stocks with as little as $1 / €1.

The combination of fractional shares and existing competitive services showcases our commitment to cater to the needs of our clients, offering more options which would help them diversify their portfolio, while staying abreast with the market’s trends.”

Offering Fractional Shares is an enhancement to an investor’s journey to financial freedom as it opens new opportunities in the stock market which are tailored to each investor’s portfolio.