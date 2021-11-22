fbpx

Adesina Reveals How FG Will Handle EndSARS Report

Femi Adesina the President’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity revealed how Federal Government (FG) will address the White Paper report of the Lagos Judicial Panel on Police Brutality.

Adesina during an interview on Channels Television’s Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily on Monday said that FG will only address areas that concern it (FG), as the date for the official submission draws near.

“What would happen is that when the states come up with pronouncements on that panel report, that would then be of interest to the Federal Government.

“Definitely, when the reports come out the ones that are Federal in nature will be considered. There are some things that would be Federal in nature, the Federal Government would tackle that but things that are state in nature, the state government will handle.

“There is an Attorney General of the Federation who will advise and the needful would be done,” Adesina said.

President Buhari’s spokesperson, however, said he is not aware if some states that have completed their inquiry have so far submitted their reports to the Federal Government.

“I am not quite sure of that, but I know that areas that would affect the Federal Government will be looked into by the Federal Government.”

Adesina while talking about the idea behind the setting up of the probe panel, FG did not give a directive for their set-up but it was just “an idea” suggested to the state government.

“It couldn’t have been a directive because the Federal Government doesn’t have the power. It was just an idea,” he said.

Adepeju Aina
