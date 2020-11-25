Adeniran, Boyo To Headline National Protein-Centered Nutrition Policy Deliberation

November 25, 2020 30

Dr. Adepeju Adeniran, clinician physician and public health expert, Dr. Omadeli Boyo, a public health practitioner and medical director; Dr. Beatrice Oganah-Ikujenyo (PhD), teacher and nutritionist, have all confirmed participation in a special webinar session to deliberate on the urgency of a protein-centred national nutrition policy for Nigeria.

The forum, the Protein Challenge Webinar Series 6, scheduled to hold via ZOOM on Thursday, November 26, 2020, has the theme – The Case for a Protein-Centered National Nutrition Policy.

Interested participants can click here to register.

The session seeks to draw attention to the urgent need for a protein-centred national nutrition policy to support and indeed, give impetus, to the growing, but fragmented, efforts to combat and curtail the rising incidences of protein deficiency and general malnutrition across the country.

The keynote speech for this forum would be delivered by Dr. Adepeju Adeniran, a proficient clinician with over 15 years’ experience in the Nigerian health care delivery space. She is also the Co-founder and National Chair of the Nigerian Chapter of Women in Global Health, a multi-national movement of women in health care, devoted to global health improvement

Other speakers on the panel include Dr. Omadeli Boyo, a public health practitioner and Medical Director, Pinecrest Specialist Hospital, and Dr. Beatrice Oganah-Ikujenyo, Nutritionist and Chief Lecturer in the Department of Home Economics, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Oto/Ijanikin, Lagos.

The session will be coordinated by Mrs. Louisa Olaniyi, a multiple award-winning Broadcast Journalist, Tech enthusiast, TV host, and Head of Presentation Unit at RAVETV.

In addition to drawing the federal government’s attention to the urgent need for a protein-centred national policy on nutrition, the webinar also aims to inspire conversations amongst stakeholders in the health and nutrition sector.

It will also be a platform to deliver a compelling message to the general public on the hazards of protein deficiency and its consequences.

To register, kindly click here.