Adele to Pay £140 million as Divorce Settlement to Estranged Husband

It will cost Adele more than a “Hello” to finalise her divorce proceeding with ex Simon Konecki as she is set to finalise a £140 million divorce.

It is gathered that a judge has ruled in favour of the “Someone Like You” hitmaker’s request to have the divorce proceedings kept private.

Adele reportedly filed a request to ask for the divorce settlement not to be made public. What this means is that ‘financial, sales or other confidential business information’ will be kept under wraps and those who require access to those details will likely have to sign a non-disclosure agreement. T

It has been widely reported that the pair did not have a prenup, and could split their $180 million (£144 million) combined fortune in half.

Adele has reportedly already given Simon, who lives in the UK, a house close to her £6.9million mansion in Beverly Hills.

They might not be too far from each other either as Adele was said to have bought a Los Angeles property last May for over $10.65million (£8.53million), right down the road from Simon.

The exes who share a six-year-old son Angelo split after eight years together. The multiple Grammy award-winning singer announced her split from her charity boss partner in April 2019,

The “Rolling In The Deep” singer filed for divorce in September citing irreconcilable differences and requested joint custody of Angelo.

Adele and Simon are reported to be friendly exes and are committed to raising their son together lovingly.

Since their split, Adele, has since been linked to British grime artist Skepta, and she is reportedly hard at work on her next album and is set to release new music this year.

‘She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy,’ an insider previously told the Mail On Sunday. ‘You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.’

She has also stunned fans with her transformation over the past six months – dropping a whopping seven stone and changing up her look.