Adele Releases New Song “Easy On Me”

October 15, 2021081
Award-wining British Musician, Adele has on Friday released comeback single “Easy On Me”, in which she shares with the world details of the traumatic six years she has endured.

In that period, the 33-year-old megastar said she suffered a “year of anxiety” in which her marriage fell apart.

The new single’s lyrics reveal a deeper vulnerability, with every chorus opening with the soaring refrain “go easy on me, baby” sung over a simple piano riff.

Since the release of the song, over 22 million fans all over the world have watched the video which was released about 13 hours ago.

Her much-anticipated new album “30” will be put out on November 19, the “Hello” singer announced on Wednesday.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

