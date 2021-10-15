Adele Releases New Song “Easy On Me”

October 15, 2021 81

Award-wining British Musician, Adele has on Friday released comeback single “Easy On Me”, in which she shares with the world details of the traumatic six years she has endured.

In that period, the 33-year-old megastar said she suffered a “year of anxiety” in which her marriage fell apart.

The new single’s lyrics reveal a deeper vulnerability, with every chorus opening with the soaring refrain “go easy on me, baby” sung over a simple piano riff.

Since the release of the song, over 22 million fans all over the world have watched the video which was released about 13 hours ago.

Her much-anticipated new album “30” will be put out on November 19, the “Hello” singer announced on Wednesday.