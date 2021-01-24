fbpx
Adekunle Ajasin University Defers Exams Following Death Of Students

January 24, 2021015
Following the death of students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko caused by a ghastly accident, the management of the institution has postponed its examinations which was scheduled to commence on Monday, January 24, indefinitely

The announcement made by the acting Registrar of the university, OpeOluwa Akinfenwa.

The management commiserated with the affected families, the university community and the Akungba community in general on the sad incident.

“As a mark of respect for our departed students, the examinations scheduled to start on Monday, 24th January, 2021, is hereby postponed till further notice,” the statement read.

“We appeal to our students to remain calm, as the University mourns those that lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.”

“The University and the Ondo State Government are working round the clock to institute permanent solutions to the problem of incessant road accidents along Ikare-Akungba road,” it added.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

