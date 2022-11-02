Adekaz Hotels Owner Declared Wanted For Trafficking Drugs

Adekaz Hotels owner, Alhaji Ademola Kazeem, has been declared wanted over offences bordering on the exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering.

The hotelier was declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday, November 2, 2022.

In a statement in which Kazeem was declared wanted, NDLEA’s spokesperson Femi Babafemi said the decision to declare the suspect wanted followed his failure to honour the agency’s invitations and an order granted to the agency by a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Babafemi said that “the wanted drug kingpin was uncovered as the sponsor of some traffickers arrested by the anti-narcotics agency in their recent attempt to export cocaine to Dubai, UAE, and other destinations outside Nigeria.”

According to the NDLEA spokesperson, soon after the arrest of one of his mules, Bolujoko Muyiwa Babalola, a Lagos Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) driver, on June 27, 2022, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Kazeem, who is also the chairman of Adekaz Global Integrated Services, went underground.

Babafemi noted that following his failure to honour invitations sent to him, the agency approached a Federal High Court in Lagos with three prayers: to attach and seal his identified property in Lagos and Ibadan; declare him wanted, and block his bank account with a cash balance of N217 million, all of which were granted.

He said having had their prayers answered, NDLEA operatives last Wednesday sealed six of the identified property of Kazeem located on Lagos Island, which include No 105 Tokunbo Street off Broad Street, Lagos Island; No 1 Abibu Oki Street off Marina, Lagos Island; No 3 Abibu Oki Street off Marina, Lagos Island; No 54 Palm Church Street, Lagos Island; 26 Agarawu Street, Lagos Island; and No 41 Foresythe Street, Lagos Island, with the other one located at No 1 Irepodun Zone, Adepoju bus stop, Ajoda Ayedun, Ibadan, Oyo State.