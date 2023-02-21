The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has endorsed Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi for the February 25, 2023 election.

The political party, ADC made the announcement at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

Have you heard about a PARTNERSHIP that works for ALL? Candidates of the African Democratic Congress are OBIDIENT in Delta, FCT & Abia States.@kcg4senate@UnclePauly@BarristerJuliet @obi_Nwosu



2023 Election will be DIFFERENT #ObiDatti2023 #OBIDIENT



Tag your fav candidates pic.twitter.com/f3xlSFFSLE February 20, 2023

ADC’s National Chairman, Raphael Nwosu, as well as LP chieftain and Obi’s righthand man, Pat Utomi, were in attendance.

Nwosu stated that after weighing presidential candidates in the country ahead of Saturday’s election, the party has decided to support Obi.

He said, “it is indeed our conviuction that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed will include good governance and accountability.”

The ADC, which is largely divided, has some members who support the party’s flag bearer, Dumebi Kachikwu, while other factions oppose his candidacy.

NNPCL Has 1.8bn Litres Of Petrol In Stock READ ALSO