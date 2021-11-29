ADC Commits to Bridging Digital Divide, Unveils 10MW Data Centre

November 29, 2021 231

Africa Data Centres (ADC) had launched its new 10MW data centre facility in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the company, the new facility will bridge the digital divide and pave the way to deploy digital solutions to West Africa.

This latest announcement follows an announcement by Africa Data Centres of its data centre expansion plans that will see the company building hyperscale data centres throughout Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer, Africa Data Centres, Stephane Duproz, described Nigeria as one of the company’s key markets as there is a rapidly-growing demand for data centres in the region.

He noted that many corporate organisations in Nigeria are hungry for digitisation, joining others in Africa to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

As part of the recently launched Cassava Technologies group, Duproz said Africa Data Centres plays a critical role when it comes to providing digital infrastructure that is needed to support the mass adoption of digital services for consumers and businesses in the region.

Duproz also announced that the new facility is the first of four faculties being earmarked for Nigeria, adding that the company has plans to also build an additional facility in Lagos at a separate location to ensure full disaster backup, whilst Abuja, and Port Harcourt will also get their own facilities.

According to the Africa Data Centre boss, the Lagos operations as a significant milestone for Africa Data Centres, as it shines the spotlight on the tremendous growth opportunity the company sees not only for its business in the region but for Africa as a whole.

“Africa Data Centre is witnessing an unprecedented demand for fintech services, apps, broadband, cloud technologies, and more, all of which are seeing data demand skyrocket.”

“These plans are the greatest Africa has ever seen. They will see us build some ten interconnected, cloud- and carrier-neutral data centres across the length and breadth of the continent, in an unmatched $500m investment in Africa’ digital transformation, which will double our already significant investment in the continent,” Duproz added.

Speaking at the launch of the data centre in Lagos, the CEO, ADC Nigeria, Wole Abu, noted that the digital divide is significantly affecting emerging economies and many governments have been trying to address the situation.

In Nigeria, he said the government through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy document, Nigerian National Broadband plan and AfCFTA is exploring to diversify the economy with technology and take the first share of the global digital economy.

He added, “The Nigeria government has already laid out these plans and knows it cannot do this alone. The companies that are currently operating in this space and ADC have to step in to help deliver this infrastructure. Delivering digital infrastructure helps a lot by enabling government platforms and private firms to deliver digital services.

“ADC has delivered a sterling performance in five other countries before the Nigerian Launch. We are completely committed to the growth of Africa, keeping African content and helping to bridge the digital divide.”

The new facility in Lagos marks a significant step forward in ADC’s ambitious long-term plans to close the digital divide in Africa and digitise the continent by bringing these services to businesses and citizens alike, Duproz added.