fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Adamu Garba Joins YPP, Purchases Presidential Form

May 18, 20220142
Adamu Garba Joins YPP, Purchases Presidential Form

Adamu Garba, a presidential hopeful, has joined the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and on Tuesday purchased the party’s presidential expression of interest and nomination form.

Adamu Garba after picking his form at the party’s national secretariat on Tuesday said he is seeking to create a “new Nigeria” by correcting the country’s foundation.

The presidential hopeful said the youth have no future in the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The youth don’t have a future in the APC or PDP. I was a strong member of the PDP in 1999, in 2003 we moved to ANPP and in 2007 we came to PDP and stayed till 2014 when APC founded and we moved,” he said.

“I have even been a very loyal and committed member of the party (APC) and even aspired to contest for the presidency under the same APC in 2019.

“For me to come here and tell the whole world that the future of young people lies with YPP, I think there should be no credible person [like me] to say so because I have identified strongly with the party, fought for the party and get insulted for it but all the young people in the party are mushroomed, packed and dustbined maybe we are waiting for them to set fire on them but we will not be burnt.

“We are bringing a new deal. A vision that will go to the foundation and reset for the Nigerian state. The reason why we have been failing consistently in this country is because the foundation is faulty.

“The system was established at the point of division – that makes us see each other as different people whereas we share the same geography.”

BizWatch Nigeria reports that Garba will contest against Malik Ado-Ibrahim, another presidential hopeful, for the party’s ticket.

EU Urges Nigerian Youths To Actively Participate In 2023 Elections

About Author

Adamu Garba Joins YPP, Purchases Presidential Form
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Siemens Power Deal COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 8, 20200494

FEC Holds Sixth Virtual Meeting, Honours Late Former Minister of Sports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Executive Council has held its sixth virtual meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The meeting which held on Wednesd
Read More
BREAKING: Lawmakers To Criminalise Ransom Payment To Kidnappers COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 1, 20200310

National Assembly Will No Longer Condone Disrespect by Buhari’s Appointees – Lawan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan, has warned appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari against disrespecting the National Assembly. He gave the wa
Read More
Oshiomhole NEWSSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
August 19, 20157481

NPA Remitted Only N2 Billion out of N162 Billion it Made, Oshiomole Says

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday alleged that the Nigerian Ports Authority forwarded only N2bn out of a total sum of N162bn it genera
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.