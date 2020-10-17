Adamawa State Teacher, Oluwabunmi Anani Wins 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year

October 17, 2020 26

Anani Oluwabunmi, a teacher at Concordia College, Yola, Adamawa State, has emerged the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year.

Anani, an English teacher was declared the winner at the grand finale held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For emerging the winner of the 6th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year, Anani will receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million (N1.5million immediately and N1million annually for the next five years) from the Nigerian Breweries – Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund.

She would also have the privilege to be part of an all-expense paid capacity development training abroad while a fully equipped computer laboratory or six-classroom block worth N20 million will be built for her school in her honour by the Fund.

Idele Benedicta, a teacher from Asoro Grammar School Senior, Egor, Edo State emerged the first runner-up winning a total of N1.5 Million while Adeeko Folukemi, a teacher from Patterson Memorial Baptist Grammar School, Abeokuta,Ogun State emerged as second runner-up with a prize of N1, 250, 000.00. Other 27 teachers who emerged as state champions were also rewarded with a sum of N500, 000.00 each.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Education, Honourable Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba commended the company’s unflinching commitment in supporting the education sector by rewarding high performing teachers through the annual Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative.

Nwajiuba noted that it was heartwarming to note that thecompany is keeping faith with this initiative despite the disruptive impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses and economy.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel explained that the initiative was designed to recognize, celebrate and motivate teachers whose stories have become great reminders of their role in laying the foundation for a good society.

While congratulating the finalists alongside state champions for coming this far, he stated that the role of teachers cannot be underestimated given their contribution to shaping and moulding lives. “With the Maltina Teacher of the Year, we are saying that our teachers can and should be rewarded for their roles in the development of our nation”, Bel said.

Also speaking at the event, the Honourable Commissioner of Education, Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo who represented the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended Nigerian Breweries Plcwhile noting that teachers play a significant role in nation–building given their contribution in imparting knowledge in the lives of their students.

In her remarks, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan stated that the sixth editionwas a clear improvement from the preceding year in terms of participation as the initiative received 1234 entries from teachers all over the country despite the short submission period and other challenges caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan commended the resilience and uncommon passion of teachers for defying the odds by finding new ways to teach students virtually despite the technological limitation noted that their contribution during the difficult period lendscredence to their critical role in societal development.

Speaking shortly after she was announced as the winner of the coveted prize, Anani thanked Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maltinafor putting smiles on the faces of teachers through this initiative by rewarding and recognizing them.

Since inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has produced six grand winners, Rose Nkemdilim Obi, Anambra (2015), Imoh Essien, Akwa Ibom (2016), Felix Ariguzo, Delta State (2017), Olasunkanmi Opeifa, FCT (2018), Ezem Collins(2019) and now Oluwabunmi Anani.