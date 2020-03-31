Adamawa State Issues Lockdown, Bans Inter-State Movement to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

Adamawa State Government has imposed a lockdown throughout the State in an effort to prevent the spread of Coronavirus disease.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the decision to lockdown the state for 14 Days was a painful decision to take but was necessary to save lives.

A statement by the government said the government had imposed inter-State travel restriction, while inter-state and international borders with Cameroon would remain shut during this period. The statement said

The Adamawa State Governor said the ban, which would take effect from midnight, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, would also affect tricycle, taxis and bus operators throughout the State.

Governor Fintiri, however, regretted that the directive he gave for workers on grade levels 1-14 to stay at home, was not adhered to in the first instance.

He, therefore, said Government had no option than to impose the lockdown in the overall interest of the people, because the spread Covid-19 continued to increase, with 111 reported cases in Nigeria so far.

“Social Activities such as Clubbing and Joints are banned, Markets are also hereby restricted, except for those selling food items, Pharmaceuticals, Filling Stations, while Banks are to provide skeletal services,” Governor Fintiri said.

He is now emphasizing the need to ensure basic hygiene, hand washing, social distancing and avoiding crowded places.

Governor Fintiri said the measures adopted were aimed at stemming the spread of the Corona Virus outbreak, which has hobbled the economy, threatened to overwhelm public health care and killed more people than any other disease in history.

“We all have to forgo something for the good of Adamawa State,” said the Adamawa State Governor.

Source: VON