Adamawa State Governor Orders House-to-House Search for Recovery of Palliatives

October 29, 2020

Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, has signed an executive order authorising a house-to-house search for the recovery of looted items.

The governor had, in a statement on Tuesday, issued an ultimatum for the return of items looted from government and private properties across the state.

Fintiri had said at the time that he would authorise a house-to-house search by signing an executive order, which will also make provision for withdrawal of certificates of occupancy and “if necessary, demolition of every house that harbours any of the stolen properties”.

Humwashi Wonosikou, press secretary to the governor, in a statement on Wednesday, said the executive order had been signed.

He also announced a ban on unauthorised movement of persons and vehicles, adding that the curfew imposed on the state since Sunday is still in place.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has signed an Executive Order authorising a house-to-house search for items looted in government owned and private storage facilities,” the statement read.

“To be cited as order No 2 of 2020 on the Recovery of Public Property looted in Adamawa State by Hoodlums and Thugs, the order comes into effect at 3:00pm, Wednesday, 28th October, 2020.

“The Governor has, however, taken note of the compliance with his earlier directive for looters to return all they looted and vandalised in storage facilities, public and private offices and has graciously extended the period of the house-to-house search by another twelve (12) hours.

“The house-to-house search will now commence at 7:00 am on Thursday, 29th October, 2020.

“Government calls on the general public, especially those with information regarding the items carted away, to come forward and volunteer information that could help security agencies recover all the looted property.”

