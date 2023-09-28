Acronis Unveils First-Ever AI-Powered Cyber Protection Software For Consumers

Acronis, a global cyber protection company, today announced the launch of Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office (formerly Acronis True Image). The innovative software offers a comprehensive suite of features that seamlessly integrate secure backup, and AI-based security making it the ultimate must-have solution for individuals, families, home office users, and small businesses.

An alarming 41 percent of individuals rarely or never back up their data while 61 percent report a preference for an integrated solution. The need for robust, less complex, and all-encompassing backup and cyber protection has never been greater in an increasingly interconnected world. Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office is designed to conquer the evolving landscape of cyber threats by integrating Acronis’ cutting-edge cyber protection and secure backup solutions. By combining AI-powered defense mechanisms, robust data backup, remote management tools, and mobile device protection, Acronis sets the standard for holistic cyber protection. Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office is the only complete active-security solution that addresses cyber protection needs within a single, easy-to-use, and modern platform.

“With the advancements of AI, cybercriminals and their tactics are evolving. Today, even those with limited tech expertise can impact a large number of individuals through the use of complex phishing and social engineering attacks. Protecting data, applications, and systems requires a complete cyber protection solution – integrated with security and data backup. We are excited to announce our latest update of Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office, bringing better performance and stronger security to protect individuals’ data, devices, and home offices,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis.

Key features and benefits of Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office include:

AI-Based Cybersecurity Enhancement: Innovative AI capabilities proactively identify and neutralize potential threats, while providing an added layer of security against cyberattacks including automated recovery from ransomware attacks. Enable the two-factor authentication (2FA) functionality to maximize your security.

Backup and Cloning: Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office offers robust secure backup and cloning features. Users can safeguard their critical data and systems with reliable backup that ensures quick recovery in case of data loss or cyber-attacks.

Remote Management: Users are empowered with remote management tools to monitor and manage their cybersecurity measures from anywhere in the world. This added convenience and flexibility allow for a swift response to any emerging threats.

Mobile App and Backup: While mobile device manufacturers offer some storage options, it’s usually platform-specific, and multi-device families may have a mix of operating systems. Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office features storage capabilities for any operating system and advanced encryption to keep mobile contacts, calendars, photos, files, and data safe. The solution also offers the Acronis mobile app to safeguard mobile device data. The feature seamlessly functions across devices so access data is accessible from anywhere through the app or the web interface.

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office is available for purchase online and through select resellers with yearly packages starting from $49.99. For more information about features, pricing, and how to get started, please visit https://go.acronis.com/cyber-protect-home-office.