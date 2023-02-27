Acholonu Commends Pate For Bringing “Global Technological Visibility” To Nigeria

Nigerian and USA patent holder Dr Kenny Acholonu has commended Dr Muhammad Ali Pate on his elevation as the head of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, noting that it brings “global technological visibility” to Nigeria.

Dr Muhammad Ali Pate has been appointed as Gavi’s next CEO, due to succeed Dr Seth Berkley in August this year. Dr Berkley is leaving after 12 years at the helm of the vaccine alliance.

Dr Pate emerged as CEO following a rigorous two-year search involving 344 candidates. Gavi said, “Dr Pate was selected from a field of extremely talented and experienced fellow candidates. In the highly competitive process, candidates were tested on all aspects of the role.

“In unanimously recommending him to the Board, both the Search Committee and Governance Committee noted Dr Pate’s achievements as Minister of State for Health in Nigeria in 2011–2013, during which time he led a flagship initiative to revive routine immunisation and primary health care, chaired a presidential taskforce to eradicate polio and introduced new vaccines into the country”.

Acholonu is the Chief Innovation Officer of Micronutrient Laboratories Limited, producing micronutrient powder for retail and industrial application. Acholonu conveyed his appreciation of Dr Pate in a congratulatory letter.

Acholonu stated: “The news of your elevation as the CEO of GAVI gives us much joy as well-deserved recognition. Your intellect, hard work and focus on human capital development are highly desirable and exceptional.

“Undoubtedly, you have given Nigeria and Africa global health science visibility. We thank the good Lord for this elevation and pray that you will use your position to encourage all practitioners in the health ecosystem for an improved African human development index, especially in the subsectors of preventive nutrition, indigenous manufacturing technologies and other sustainable health initiatives. May your kind increase.”

