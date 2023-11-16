Accugas Awards University Scholarships To 50 Students From Akwa Ibom State, Gives Awards To Outstanding Teachers And Principals 

Accugas Limited, the midstream subsidiary of Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter, is pleased to announce that it has granted full university education scholarships to 50 students from Akwa Ibom State through the Savannah Energy Education and Internship Training (“SEE-IT”) programme.

The 50 students, who were selected through a rigorous screening process led by university professors, were presented with the scholarships during the SEE-IT 2023 Annual Teachers/Scholarship Awards held recently in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The SEE-IT scholarship packages cover full tuition, accommodation, textbook and living costs for the duration of the beneficiaries’ university education in Nigeria.

The SEE-IT programme is a collaboration between Accugas and the Inoyo Toro Foundation, a non-profit educational foundation based in Akwa Ibom State to enhance access to quality education in Akwa Ibom State.

The programme also presented awards to 19 secondary school teachers, three principals and five mentors of secondary school teachers, who have positively impacted their pupils in Akwa Ibom State public secondary schools. The awards covered five subjects namely, Biology, Chemistry, English, Mathematics and Physics.

Pade Durotoye, Managing Director, Savannah, Nigeria said:

Education is an important part of Savannah’s sustainability strategy, where our first pillar focuses on promoting socio-economic prosperity within the countries in which we operate. As a company, we have invested over US$1bn in Nigeria, especially in the South East, to deliver Projects that Matter. We are delighted and proud to be able to impact so many lives and I am particularly pleased that we are offering full university education scholarships to the 50 students until they graduate. We plan to add more students to the SEE-IT scholarship programme every year as we see this as an important investment in one of our country’s greatest future resources, the young people around us. What we are hoping to do, in partnership with the Inoyo Toro Foundation, is to support our society to deliver excellence in education, accessible not only to those who can afford the high fees in private institutions, but also to those in our public schools.”

His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State (represented by Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, Honourable Commissioner for Education, Akwa Ibom State) said:

“This annual event has become a reference point in our Public-Private Partnership arrangements in the education sector of the state. It has registered impressive records since its inception, particularly in areas of scholarship awards to these loving students and the recognition of the immense contributions of hard-working teachers and principals of public secondary schools in the state. Your demonstration to launch a fully funded scholarship award to accommodate 50 students of Akwa Ibom State origin, admitted into public or private universities in Nigeria, as well as a conferment of excellence awards on teachers who excelled in the teaching of Biology, Chemistry, English Language, Mathematics and Physics, deserves commendation. I hereby urge other world-class individuals and organisations to rise to the challenge and emulate the laudable gesture of Savannah Energy, in collaboration with Inoyo Toro Foundation, by investing in the education of our children, who represent the future of our state and our country.”